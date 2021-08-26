British man to evacuate 200 dogs and cats from Kabul

LONDON —The UK’s defence minister has said that a British owner of an animal shelter in Afghanistan will be allowed to evacuate around 200 cats and dogs on a charter plane from Kabul.

The campaign by former Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing to evacuate his animals has prompted controversy as thousands of people seek to flee the Taliban ahead of United States troops’ withdrawal by August 31.

After serving in Afghanistan with the British Army, Farthing founded an animal charity called Nowzad in Kabul rescuing cats, dogs and donkeys.

He remains in Kabul and has crowd-funded a plane to fly out his staff and their families as well as some 200 cats and dogs in what he calls Operation Arkansas.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had earlier said it would be wrong to “prioritize pets over people” as thousands wait outside the airport, many fearing reprisals from the Taliban which seized control of the country on August 15.

But early Wednesday Wallace tweeted that he had authorized officials to process Farthing’s Afghan staff at Kabul airport.

Once that happens, “if he (Farthing) arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane,” Wallace said.

He emphasised that the “limiting factor” had been maintaining the flow of the evacuations, “not airplane capacity.”

Wallace added that Farthing and his Afghan staff, who have been granted UK visas, could also leave without the animals on a Royal Air Force flight.

The defence minister had said on Tuesday that Farthing’s chartered plane would “block the airfield” and “sit there empty” as officials processed other passengers waiting in a huge line.

“As for the animals that he (Farthing) has rescued and saved, it is just not going to be the case that I will prioritize them over the men, women and children we see in desperate need at the gate.”

Farthing has waged a campaign backed by celebrities including comedian Ricky Gervais, complaining at the UK defence ministry’s stance.

Farthing has said he could transport animals in the hold of the 250-seat plane and take Afghans in spare seats.