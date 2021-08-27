LIVE: DG ISPR holds press briefing on Afghanistan crisis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press briefing on the Afghanistan issue.

"The situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is fairly normal," said the Director-General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"We have taken every possible step to maintain security at the border."

DG ISPR Press Conference - 27th Aug 2021 https://t.co/mq06K5YpI7 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 27, 2021

This is a developing story. More info to follow