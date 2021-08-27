LIVE: DG ISPR holds press briefing on Afghanistan crisis
04:17 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
LIVE: DG ISPR holds press briefing on Afghanistan crisis
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press briefing on the Afghanistan issue. 

"The situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is fairly normal," said the Director-General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"We have taken every possible step to maintain security at the border."

This is a developing story. More info to follow

