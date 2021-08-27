LIVE: DG ISPR holds press briefing on Afghanistan crisis
04:17 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press briefing on the Afghanistan issue.
"The situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is fairly normal," said the Director-General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
"We have taken every possible step to maintain security at the border."
DG ISPR Press Conference - 27th Aug 2021 https://t.co/mq06K5YpI7— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 27, 2021
This is a developing story. More info to follow
- TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum celebrate sister's ...05:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- The Borderless Phantom X brings an aesthetic look to modern users04:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- LIVE: DG ISPR holds press briefing on Afghanistan crisis04:17 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Nine killed, 90 wounded in Kazakhstan arms depot blasts03:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum celebrate sister's engagement
05:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite pictures from son's wedding03:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021