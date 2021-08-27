Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists from Afghanistan attack military check-post
RAWALPINDI – Pakistani troops responded befittingly to terrorists fire on a check post in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from inside Afghanistan across the international border, the military's media wing said on later on Thursday night.
As per intelligence intercepts, one terrorist got killed while at least two others sustained injuries.
Due to terrorists' fire, 36-year-old Havaldar Gul Ameer – resident of Lakki Marwat – got critically injured and embraced martyrdom, while under treatment at the hospital.
