Prominent activist Rubian Saigol dies of coronavirus in Lahore
LAHORE - Prominent scholar and human rights activist Rubina Saigol passed away in Lahore on Friday days after contracting novel coronavirus.
Saigol, who was also known for being educationist, had been admitted to a hospital ten days ago after her health deteriorated due to the infection.
Her niece Nidar Usman confirmed the death of the activist on Twitter.
"With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to inform that our beloved Ruby khala has passed away. Please pray for her," she said in a tweet.
With profound grief and sorrow I regret to inform that our beloved ruby khala @RubinaSaigol has passed away. Please pray for her. She has left a huge mark on us all and touched many lives. Will honour her memory and carry on the struggle. Inna lillah he wa inna elayhe rajayoon.— Nida Usman Ch (@NidaUsmanCh) August 27, 2021
A number of politicians, writers and others have expressed sadness over the death of Saigol.
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was "deeply saddened" over her demise.
HRCP mourns the passing of veteran women's rights activist @RubinaSaigol. Her work on gender, nationalism, human rights and education has inspired three generations of activists and academics. Our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/n2bqkKsZ3K— Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) August 27, 2021
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also mourned the passing of the veteran activist. It noted that Saigol's "work on gender, nationalism, human rights and education has inspired three generations of activists and academics".
