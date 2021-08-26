LAHORE – Asad Zaman (McDonald’s) and Ahtesham Humayun breezed into the Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 U-14 finals after winning their respective semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

In the U-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman was up against Omer Jawad and displayed quality tennis and skills to overpower his opponent with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Ahtesham Humayun faced little resistance from Shehryar Anees before winning the crucial encounter 6-2, 7-5 to book berth in the final. In U-14 doubles quarterfinals, Shehryar Anees/Ahtesham Humayun thrashed M Ramzan/M Ali 6-0, Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab defeated Zain Saeed/Abdur Rehman 6-3 and Raja Mustafa/Harris Bajwa beat Hajra/Aalay Husnain 6-4.

In the U-18 semifinal, Bilal Asim played well against promising Abdul Hanan Khan as he overwhelmed his opponent with a score of 6-1, 6-3. The U-18 doubles quarterfinals saw the pair of Hassan Ali and Asad Zaman trouncing the duo of Zaeem Ghafoor and Hamza Jawad 6-0 while the pair of Ahtesham Arif and Abdul Hanan Khan outpaced the duo of Zain Saeed and Muneeb Majeed 6-2.

In the U-10 quarterfinals, Fajar Fayyaz defeated Afaf Suleman 8-6 while in the U-12 semifinals, Omer Jawad outlasted Hashir Alam 8-2 and Ismail Aftab beat Abdur Rehman 8-4. All the finals of the Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 will be played on Thursday at 5:00 pm.