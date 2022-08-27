AFGvSL: Afghanistan opt to field first against Sri Lanka in first Asia Cup encounter
DUBAI – Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday.
Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face faced inconsistency and a constant change in squad in the recent past. The Lions last played a T20I series against Australia in June this year which they lost 1-2.
Afghanistan, recently lost a close T20 series in Ireland but earlier swept Zimbabwe 6-0 in ODI and T20s and Nabi remains confident his team can deliver.
Asia Cup, the six-nation tournament, was moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE in wake of political unrest in the island nation.
Meanwhile, all eye are on Pakistan vs India vs Pakistan match as the Asian giant trying to find their feet in the international event.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
