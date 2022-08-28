Amir Khan shelves 'Mogul' as 'Laal Singh Chadda' fails at the box office

The culture of boycotting movies in Bollywood is taking a toll on megastar Aamir Khan.

Khan's recent release Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office leaving the actor extremely disheartened, and according to recent reports, his next film titled Mogul is also shelved.

Laal Singh Chaddha was boycotted on Twitter and the film failed commercially. Apparently, producers are not confident about making another film with the superstar.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

As reported by Bollywood Life, "Aamir Khan was supposed to start working on Mogul after finishing work on Laal Singh Chaddha, however, now the T- Series chief producer of the film has shelved the project indefinitely. The reports further claim that the halt on Mogul is in the wake of Laal Singh Chaddha's failure at the box office and right now the makers aren't in favour to put the money on the film."

Mogul is a biopic on Gulshan Kumar and Aamir Khan was supposed to play the lead role in the film. Earlier, Akshay was selected in to play the lead role, but Aamir was selected to take up the role.

In March 2022, Bhushan Kumar had given an update on Mogul and told Pinkvilla, "People keep asking me about Mogul, but I am in no hurry to make that film. It's not a project for me, it's a dream. I can make it this year, next year or even three years later. There is no (time) limit to it. I promise, it will be made at the correct time. We are yet to decide on the shooting timelines."

According to the reports, Khan was scheduled to begin shooting for Mogul after Laal Singh Chaddha’s release, but, T-Series has reportedly shelved the project indefinitely.

Laal Singh Chaddha surpassed the domestic hits Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 globally, yet the film underperformed in India.