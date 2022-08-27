Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan today
Share
KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday (today), as armed forces accelerated their relief efforts for flood victims.
The Inter-Services Public Relations, ISPR, said the top general will visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan. He will get the latest update on the ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.
On Friday, COAS Bajwa reached the port city of Karachi, where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help the flood victims.
Pakistan Army accelerated its relief efforts for flood victims as the government declared a national emergency due to rain-induced floods that have killed more than 900 people, including 343 children.
Army deployed to assist provinces in flood relief ... 10:26 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has authorized deployment of army troops to assist the provincial governments ...
According to the military’s media wing, a total of 5,487 ration packs and over 1,200 tents have been distributed among families affected by the flooding.
Sindh and Balochistan remained the worst-hit regions as the abnormal increase in rainfall generated flash floods across the country.
ISPR rejects reports of Pakistan Army’s ... 11:51 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has rejected reports of a setting up a separate account ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Miftah says deal with IMF will conclude successfully despite ...05:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan today05:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Mt Ariana ship carrying Pakistani seafarers goes missing04:44 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- SCCI assures all-out support to PFF NC for football revival04:05 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision is ‘game-changer for Pakistan ...03:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- ‘Let’s help them together’ – Celebrities calls for action as ...09:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Haroon Kadwani trolled for showing 'odd dance moves' in latest video09:23 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor snubs maternity shoot trolls11:48 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022