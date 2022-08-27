Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan today
Web Desk
05:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan today
Source: ISPR
Share

KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday (today), as armed forces accelerated their relief efforts for flood victims.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, ISPR, said the top general will visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan.  He will get the latest update on the ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.

On Friday, COAS Bajwa reached the port city of Karachi, where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help the flood victims.

Pakistan Army accelerated its relief efforts for flood victims as the government declared a national emergency due to rain-induced floods that have killed more than 900 people, including 343 children.

Army deployed to assist provinces in flood relief ... 10:26 AM | 27 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has authorized deployment of army troops to assist the provincial governments ...

According to the military’s media wing, a total of 5,487 ration packs and over 1,200 tents have been distributed among families affected by the flooding.

Sindh and Balochistan remained the worst-hit regions as the abnormal increase in rainfall generated flash floods across the country.

ISPR rejects reports of Pakistan Army’s ... 11:51 AM | 27 Aug, 2022

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has rejected reports of a setting up a separate account ...

More From This Category
Miftah says deal with IMF will conclude ...
05:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Mt Ariana ship carrying Pakistani seafarers goes ...
04:44 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Miftah Ismail rubbishes reports of selling ...
01:56 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Pakistan reports another polio case in North ...
12:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
ISPR rejects reports of Pakistan Army’s ...
11:51 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
Karachi woman arrested for blackmailing ...
11:03 AM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The light .. is coming’ – Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in latest clicks
01:08 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr