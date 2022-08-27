Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan today

KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday (today), as armed forces accelerated their relief efforts for flood victims.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, ISPR, said the top general will visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan. He will get the latest update on the ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.

On Friday, COAS Bajwa reached the port city of Karachi, where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help the flood victims.

Pakistan Army accelerated its relief efforts for flood victims as the government declared a national emergency due to rain-induced floods that have killed more than 900 people, including 343 children.

According to the military’s media wing, a total of 5,487 ration packs and over 1,200 tents have been distributed among families affected by the flooding.

Sindh and Balochistan remained the worst-hit regions as the abnormal increase in rainfall generated flash floods across the country.