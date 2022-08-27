Asia Cup 2022: Dubai all set to host high-octane Pakistan-India match tomorrow

The match will take place at the Dubai cricket stadium at 7pm on Sunday
Web Desk
07:53 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Dubai all set to host high-octane Pakistan-India match tomorrow
Source: File photo
Share

DUBAI – Team Pakistan will kickstart the Asia Cup cricket tournament with a match against archrival India on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated clash is expected to be watched by nearly one billion cricket fans on multiple platforms.

As Pakistan-India cricket matches have always been high-voltage events, the hosts have made elaborate arrangements to accommodate the spectators from the two countries at the Dubai Stadium.

All eyes are on the cricketing giants as the rivalry remains intense in the hearts and minds of supporters of the two teams.

Each side will seek to open the campaign with a big win. Last time, Men in Green beat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2021.

The neighbouring sides are part of Group A in the megaevent. One more qualifier team will join the group later. In Group B, there are Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In the tournament’s opening game, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will square off against each other today (Saturday).

Ahead of the game, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said the Pakistani side is committed to perform well on the field rather than firing salvos. For me, every match is important, the star batter said.

Recently, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is struggling with his form these days, hailed the Pakistani skipper, saying Babar Azam is probably the top batsman right now across formats.

Kohli mentioned enjoying Babar’s performance. Recalling his experience with the Pakistani skipper, Kohli said Babar has lots of respect and that he hasn’t changed even after doing so well in the international cricket.

Despite gestures from both sides, the exchanges on social media remained harsh.

Pakistan this time will be without fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Asia Cup 2022: Tickets for Pakistan vs India ... 06:51 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

DUBAI – The tickets for the Asia Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled on August 28, were ...

Playing XI (Probables)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Watch: Mohammad Rizwan’s power-hitting drill ... 11:33 AM | 24 Aug, 2022

DUBAI – The much-awaited Asia Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is set to take place on August 28 ...

More From This Category
AFGvSL: Afghanistan opt to field first against ...
06:56 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood ...
07:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Army chief vows not to rest until ...
05:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Miftah says deal with IMF will conclude ...
05:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Mt Ariana ship carrying Pakistani seafarers goes ...
04:44 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture ...
05:58 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment case
08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr