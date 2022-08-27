Asia Cup 2022: Dubai all set to host high-octane Pakistan-India match tomorrow

DUBAI – Team Pakistan will kickstart the Asia Cup cricket tournament with a match against archrival India on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated clash is expected to be watched by nearly one billion cricket fans on multiple platforms.

As Pakistan-India cricket matches have always been high-voltage events, the hosts have made elaborate arrangements to accommodate the spectators from the two countries at the Dubai Stadium.

All eyes are on the cricketing giants as the rivalry remains intense in the hearts and minds of supporters of the two teams.

Each side will seek to open the campaign with a big win. Last time, Men in Green beat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2021.

The neighbouring sides are part of Group A in the megaevent. One more qualifier team will join the group later. In Group B, there are Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In the tournament’s opening game, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will square off against each other today (Saturday).

Ahead of the game, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said the Pakistani side is committed to perform well on the field rather than firing salvos. For me, every match is important, the star batter said.

Recently, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is struggling with his form these days, hailed the Pakistani skipper, saying Babar Azam is probably the top batsman right now across formats.

Kohli mentioned enjoying Babar’s performance. Recalling his experience with the Pakistani skipper, Kohli said Babar has lots of respect and that he hasn’t changed even after doing so well in the international cricket.

Despite gestures from both sides, the exchanges on social media remained harsh.

Pakistan this time will be without fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Playing XI (Probables)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan