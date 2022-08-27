Asia Cup 2022: Dubai all set to host high-octane Pakistan-India match tomorrow
The match will take place at the Dubai cricket stadium at 7pm on Sunday
Share
DUBAI – Team Pakistan will kickstart the Asia Cup cricket tournament with a match against archrival India on Sunday.
The highly-anticipated clash is expected to be watched by nearly one billion cricket fans on multiple platforms.
As Pakistan-India cricket matches have always been high-voltage events, the hosts have made elaborate arrangements to accommodate the spectators from the two countries at the Dubai Stadium.
All eyes are on the cricketing giants as the rivalry remains intense in the hearts and minds of supporters of the two teams.
Each side will seek to open the campaign with a big win. Last time, Men in Green beat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2021.
The neighbouring sides are part of Group A in the megaevent. One more qualifier team will join the group later. In Group B, there are Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In the tournament’s opening game, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will square off against each other today (Saturday).
Ahead of the game, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said the Pakistani side is committed to perform well on the field rather than firing salvos. For me, every match is important, the star batter said.
🗣️ "We have a squad full of quality cricketers and match-winners"— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2022
🇵🇰 captain Babar Azam expresses confidence in his side ahead of India match.
More details: https://t.co/zlZzYNjt3D#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/NvYcqDne3y
Recently, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is struggling with his form these days, hailed the Pakistani skipper, saying Babar Azam is probably the top batsman right now across formats.
Kohli mentioned enjoying Babar’s performance. Recalling his experience with the Pakistani skipper, Kohli said Babar has lots of respect and that he hasn’t changed even after doing so well in the international cricket.
Despite gestures from both sides, the exchanges on social media remained harsh.
Stars align ahead of the #AsiaCup2022 🤩— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022
A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines 👏 pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw
Pakistan this time will be without fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Asia Cup 2022: Tickets for Pakistan vs India ... 06:51 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
DUBAI – The tickets for the Asia Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled on August 28, were ...
Playing XI (Probables)
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Watch: Mohammad Rizwan’s power-hitting drill ... 11:33 AM | 24 Aug, 2022
DUBAI – The much-awaited Asia Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is set to take place on August 28 ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment ...08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Dubai all set to host high-octane Pakistan-India match ...07:53 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
-
- AFGvSL: Afghanistan opt to field first against Sri Lanka in first ...06:56 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture towards a special ...05:58 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022