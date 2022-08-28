Britney Spears makes musical comeback alongside Elton John
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
Britney Spears makes musical comeback alongside Elton John
Share

After a long hiatus of six years, American singer Britney Spears finally made her musical comeback this week.

She releasing a duet with Elton John following the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year. The Toxic and Womanizer hitmaker has been teasing Hold Me Closer, a club-dance remake of John's 1971 song Tiny Dancer, posting its artwork in the run-up to the release.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years. It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time," wrote the 40-year-old.

Britney's massive fan following welcomed the new song, with the hashtag #WelcomeBackBritney trending on Twitter. Hours after its release, the track topped the US and UK iTunes charts.

Earlier, Spears broke her 13 years of silence in an emotional confession where she opened up about feeling traumatised and offended. The unusually lengthy conservatorship has come under scrutiny in recent times because of the fan-based #FreeBritney motion, a 2021 documentary, and a collection of leaked court docket paperwork.

Princess of Pop Britney Spears jumps on Pasoori ... 05:23 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

Coke Studio 14 sensational hit Pasoori has added another jewel to its crown as it achieves another milestone of being ...

More From This Category
London girl makes history by competing for Miss ...
10:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali ...
08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
‘Hart House’: American actor Kevin Hart ...
08:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood ...
07:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Aima Baig trolled for her wardrobe choices
09:29 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir talks about her and Farhan Saeed's ...
09:47 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
London girl makes history by competing for Miss England crown without makeup
10:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr