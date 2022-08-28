Britney Spears makes musical comeback alongside Elton John

After a long hiatus of six years, American singer Britney Spears finally made her musical comeback this week.

She releasing a duet with Elton John following the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year. The Toxic and Womanizer hitmaker has been teasing Hold Me Closer, a club-dance remake of John's 1971 song Tiny Dancer, posting its artwork in the run-up to the release.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years. It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time," wrote the 40-year-old.

Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years ???? !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial ????!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more ????????‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! — Britney Spears ???????? (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

Britney's massive fan following welcomed the new song, with the hashtag #WelcomeBackBritney trending on Twitter. Hours after its release, the track topped the US and UK iTunes charts.

Earlier, Spears broke her 13 years of silence in an emotional confession where she opened up about feeling traumatised and offended. The unusually lengthy conservatorship has come under scrutiny in recent times because of the fan-based #FreeBritney motion, a 2021 documentary, and a collection of leaked court docket paperwork.