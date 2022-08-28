‘Hart House’: American actor Kevin Hart launches vegan restaurant
Share
Hollywood's popular actor-comedian Kevin Hart has opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House in the Westcheste, Los Angeles.
He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.
“Our business is in the business of feeling good. That’s what Kevin Hart is about,” he said in an interview before the restaurant’s official opening.
View this post on Instagram
In creating Hart House, the comedian-actor teamed up with restaurateur Andy Hooper, chef Mike Salem, and businessman Michael Rubin, who was an investor.
Salem, who developed Hart House’s menu options, was the head of culinary innovation at Burger King where he helped launch the Impossible Whopper.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, along with his flagship location, Hart wants to open six more Hart House restaurants by the end of the year. He already has two locations under construction in Los Angeles including one in the Hollywood area.
Kevin Hart has his own star on the Hollywood ... 12:06 PM | 11 Oct, 2016
Kevin Hart has been honoured in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he has his own star now, according to sources.The 37 ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan take on India today10:35 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- London girl makes history by competing for Miss England crown without ...10:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan floods death toll reaches 1,03309:59 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:41 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 August 202209:22 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment ...08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- ‘Hart House’: American actor Kevin Hart launches vegan restaurant08:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood victims07:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022