Web Desk
08:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
‘Hart House’: American actor Kevin Hart launches vegan restaurant
Hollywood's popular actor-comedian Kevin Hart has opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House in the Westcheste, Los Angeles.

He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.

“Our business is in the business of feeling good. That’s what Kevin Hart is about,” he said in an interview before the restaurant’s official opening.

In creating Hart House, the comedian-actor teamed up with restaurateur Andy Hooper, chef Mike Salem, and businessman Michael Rubin, who was an investor.

Salem, who developed Hart House’s menu options, was the head of culinary innovation at Burger King where he helped launch the Impossible Whopper.

Moreover, along with his flagship location, Hart wants to open six more Hart House restaurants by the end of the year. He already has two locations under construction in Los Angeles including one in the Hollywood area.

