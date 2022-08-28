Salman Khan drops first look of his upcoming film
08:40 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
Source: Salman Khan (Instagram)
Bollywood leading superstar Salman Khan has dropped the first look of his upcoming movie, on the occasion of completing thirty-four long years in Indian cinema.

Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actor unveiled the first look from his upcoming film titled Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan.

Returning with a bang, Khan debuted with his infamous middle-parting hairstyle and black sunnies back again after decades. The Sultan actor posted a clip on his Instagram revealing his look in the film. 

“Thirty-four years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life’s journey began from nowhere, it's made up of two words, now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now. I really appreciate it,” read the note.

The video shows the Tiger Zinda Hai star's hair moving dramatically with the wind. He is dressed in a brown shirt paired with a blue shell necklace.

Salman's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhaijaan. The film also stars actors Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

