BCCI president likely to visit Pakistan during Asia Cup 2023

Roger Binny, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has confirmed his upcoming visit to Pakistan in his capacity as a BCCI representative. He will attend an official dinner hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore, marking the occasion of Pakistan hosting a cricket tournament.
Binny stated, “Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will be arriving in Pakistan on September 4.” Additionally, it is anticipated that Binny and Shukla may also be present at a match held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on either September 3 or 5 as part of their two-day visit, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.
The sports news agency noted that an official invitation was extended to the top officials of the BCCI, including Binny, by Zaka Ashraf, the current chairman of the PCB managing committee, on August 15. It was further confirmed that high-ranking representatives from all participating teams, including the BCCI, have accepted the invitation.
Binny expressed his willingness to visit Pakistan, stating, “I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My previous visits to Pakistan have been memorable, and Pakistanis are known for their hospitality.” He expressed hope that his visit would contribute positively to the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan.
Furthermore, Binny emphasized the significance of matches between India and Pakistan, stating that they surpass even the Ashes in importance and viewership. “Matches between Pakistan and India hold great significance in the world of cricket,” he remarked.
It’s noteworthy that Binny’s visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup marks his first trip to the country in 18 years. His last visit was in 2005 when he attended the Asian Cricket Council camp.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.86
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.