Hareem Shah warns of releasing 'private videos' of Maryam Nawaz today

KARACHI – Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah, who rose to fame with her notorious and provocative videos and private pictures with political leaders, continues to remain in the news for all wrong reasons.
Shah openly extended support to Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and remained at odds with the former ruling alliance, especially Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and its leaders.
After sharing private videos of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N provincial lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt and others, Hareem now goes after PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and warned of leaking private clips of the former PM’s daughter.
In a recent post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the TikToker announced to share a video featuring Maryam Nawaz at 7 pm today. Shah said brace yourselves for the ensuing storm in the Sharif family. See you at 7 pm.
شام 7 بجے مریم نواز کے لیے ایک وڈیو جاری کروں گی جسے دیکھنے کے بعد شریف خاندان میں " ہلچل " مچ جائے گی۔ شام 7 بجے ملتے ہیں۔! pic.twitter.com/xcKYQCyyWH— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 27, 2023
Following her recent post, social media users, especially PTI supporters are desperately looking for alleged video of Maryam Nawaz.
With millions of followers online, Hareem is known as a leading influencer in the digital space. This is however not the first time she targeted politicians as she has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.86
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
