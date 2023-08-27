Lahore Weather Update

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains in the provincial capital.

Lahore Rain Update

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Lahore Temperature today

On Sunday, the temperature of Lahore is predicted to hover between 30-33C. It is sunny and cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 12km/h, with visibility of 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air quality of Lahore was recorded at 127. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Monsoon alert

A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in the upper parts of Pakistan.

Met Office predicted rain-wind/thundershower in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.