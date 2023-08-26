Pakistan Hockey Federation restored, president tells officials to continue working

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has been restored and its President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has instructed all officials, including the secretary, to continue working on their posts.

The reversal of the decision comes days after Khokhar officially announced dissolution of the federation. On August 23, the PHF president decided to take the vote of confidence from the PHF Congress.

The meeting of the 102-member Congress was set to be held in Islamabad on August 31. The PHF president postponed the meeting for an indefinite period.

It is pertinent to mention that PHF was suspended on August 16 with immediate effect on the instructions of former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif. A notification of suspension was issued that stated that the sports board should oversee the examination of clubs around the nation.