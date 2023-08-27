PM Kakar convenes emergency meeting on inflated electricity bills

QUETTA – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned an emergency meeting on Sunday in Islamabad over the price of electricity and consumers’ bills.
The prime minister has directed the ministry of energy and the power distributions companies to present detailed briefing over the issue, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday.
The meeting would mull over provision of maximum relief to the masses over electricity bills.
Separately, on his X handle, the prime minister posted that he summoned an emergency meeting over these issues in the PM House and would hold consultations to provide maximum relief to power consumers.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">بجلی کے بھاری بِلوں کے معاملے پر میں نے کل وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہنگامی اجلاس طلب کر لیا ہے۔ اجلاس میں وزارت بجلی اور تقسیم کار کمپنیوں سے بریفنگ لی جائے گی اور صارفین کو بجلی کے بِلوں کے حوالے سے زیادہ سے زیادہ ریلیف دینے کے حوالے سے مشاورت کی جائے گی۔</p>— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) <a href="https://twitter.com/anwaar_kakar/status/1695364847553102036?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Earlier, residents in parts of Pakistan including the country’s financial capital Karachi set their electricity bill on fire in protest against an inflated power tariff amid record inflation as people are battling to survive.
Amid nationwide protests, residents make announcements in local mosques, requesting people not to pay inflated electricity bills, as salaries class people and even businesses have been backed into a corner when it comes to electricity prices after the recent hike.
