Rakhi Sawant shares video from Masjid Nabawi as she arrives for Umrah

Indian actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant, who recently converted to Islam from Hinduism and changed her name to Fatima Mahim, has shared a video from Masjid al-Nabawi where she has arrived to perform Umrah.

In the video, Rakhi can bee seen embracing a large gate as she expresses her deep connection with her spiritual surroundings. Clad fully in a traditional Muslim attire, she embraces one of the gates of the Masjid al-Nabawi with an expression of peace on her face.

Rakhi's interest in the Islamic pilgrimage had been evident for quite some time and her latest video comes as a testament to her devotion. In a heartwarming previous video shared by Viral Bhayani, she expressed her sentiments in her native language, Hindi. “I am very fortunate that for the first time I’m going for Umrah…I received a calling. I am very happy. Please keep me in your prayers, I’ll pray for you all," she conveyed.

On her Instagram Stories, the Bigg Boss star shared updates from others who saw her at the holy site. In these Instagram Stories, Rakhi can be seen being congratulated by others for receiving an invitation this coveted to be able to perform the holy pilgrimage.

Rakhi's spiritual journey has sparked discussions among her fans and followers, with many commending her for taking this step towards spiritual enrichment. Her openness about her faith and her decision to share these moments publicly have garnered praise for her willingness to embrace her spiritual side. However, there have been those who have criticised her as well, with some doubting the sincerity of her actions.

As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments sections with words of encouragement and blessings for the star's spiritual journey. However, this apparent moment of peace comes at a time in her life when she is caught in a rather horrifying battle with her former spouse, Adil Khan Durrani. Allegations of abuse, violence, and infidelity have been raised from both ends, and the matter is undergoing a very public social media trial, with neither side willing to slow down.