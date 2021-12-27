Pakistan unveils first-ever national security policy today

Top civil military leaders will attend the National Security Committee meeting
Web Desk
10:48 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
Pakistan unveils first-ever national security policy today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the National Security Council today (Monday) to unveil the country’s first-ever national security policy.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday revealed that the national security policy draft would be presented before the National Security Council for approval and if approved, the South Asian country will have the first-ever national security policy in a documented form.

Reports in local media stated that the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.

The policy would also provide policy guidelines for mitigation and actualising opportunities through a state approach. The draft also sheds light on water security as well as population growth, terrorism, and foreign policy, primarily the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues.

Top military officials, including Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and new Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, will attend the meeting.

Earlier this month, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf had presented the draft of the policy before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security where the opposition members boycotted the meeting.

First time in history, Pakistan presents national ... 12:35 AM | 7 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Parliamentary Committee on National Security met at the Parliament House on Monday ...

NSA maintained that the policy was designed to leverage the symbiotic relationship between human security, economic security, and military security with the prosperity and safety of citizens as its principal focus.

Several rounds of feedback consultations on multiple drafts were held with all state institutions, including provincial government and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir while more than 600 academics, analysts, civil society members across Pakistan were consulted to make the policy process inclusive.

PM Imran's cabinet approves Pakistan Cyber ... 07:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved National Cyber Security Policy 2021 for data protection and ...

More From This Category
SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower within a ...
11:46 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
Supreme Court accepts Murtaza Wahab's apology, ...
11:17 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
Karachi wakes up to first winter rain, showers ...
10:49 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
Remembering Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death ...
09:52 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
Pakistan reports 301 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in ...
09:29 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
PM Imran joins world leaders to condole ...
10:33 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with Farooq Sattar
03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr