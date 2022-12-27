Death toll climbs to 59 in devastating winter blizzard in US, Canada ...

NEW YORK – A massive winter storm has killed more than 50 people as it continued to batter the US and neighbouring Canada.

The US has recorded 55 fatalities, with western New York state as the hard-hit region where at least 25 have died in multiple incidents related to blizzards of the century.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz told media that 25 people had died there as result of the storm in the county where state of emergency has been declared.

“This is a horrible situation,” he said, explaining that some people found dead in snow banks or in their cars.

The record-breaking blizzard stranded motorists on roads, deprived thousands of people from electricity and made it difficult for emergency services to continue their work.

Reports said as many as 1.8 million properties were knocked out of power in the US by the devastating storm, with thousands of flights cancelled and delayed.

In Canada, the number of homes without power is around 140,000 homes and most of them are in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Four people were killed on Christmas Eve after a bus overturned due to icy conditions on a road near Vancouver.

In Japan, heavy snow killed 17 people and injured nearly 100 while knocking hundreds of homes out of power, disaster management officials told media.