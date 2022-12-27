New Year's Eve: Here's how to enjoy fireworks and celebratory events in UAE

DUBAI - Another year is set to pass in next few days and 2023 is set to dawn with new hopes and dreams besides a couple of events to make the eve memorable.

The United Arab Emirates boasts a couple of shows on the eve of new year and the authorities are set to continue the tradition this year as well.

The most iconic fireworks would be displayed at Burj Khalifa on New year's eve. A laser light show is set to be arranged as well with the fountains set to sync and dance with the light to grip the audience.

This year's light show would be different in a sense that it is designed to set a new world record for the largest laser display. Moreover, the light beams will also travel the longest distance yet recorded.

Besides, fireworks are also set to captive the attention of travelers at Atlantis The Palm wherein multiple events have been planned to welcome the new year in style and fashion.

A drone light show has also been organized at the Beach Opposite JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence) and Bluewaters. This free to watch show would feature some 500 drones creating patterns on the sky and conveying the messages (yet unknown). This event has been designed to present two light shows with different themes.

Furthermore, Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare would also be hosting special events to welcome 2023 with cultural zeal and zest. The celebrations would also catch the attention of shoppers at Festival City Mall where spectators will watch water and laser show as well as five-minute firework show.

The celebrations are not limited to Dubai only as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is to host two fireworks shows as well. Besides the traditional fireworks at midnight , it will also have an earlier show at 9pm on the last day of 2022 to allow younger children to see the spectacle instead of having to wait until midnight. The Abu Dhabi's Yas Island will also be lit up with colorful lights for the occasion.

A massive drone show featuring more than 3,000 unmanned aerial vehicles will also light up the skies of Al Wathba (a suburb of Abu Dhabi).

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up to break another Guinness World Record with its display. Covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, visitors will be gripped by a jaw-dropping pyromusical (fireworks display that is choreographed to music) in this regard. Pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats would be part of the show. The fee for this celebration has been set at AED 10 per adult while it is free for kids age 12 years and younger.

Sharjah is also set to entertain the travelers with its events. The Al Majaz waterfront will have 8-minute fireworks lighting up the Khalid Lagoon’s skyline to count down to the New Year. Moreover, special flyboard show and musical shows are also organized to entertain audiences from 7.45pm onwards. Not only that, Khorfakkan beach will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a countdown, filling the sky with mesmerising colours, as well as shows starting from 7.45pm onwards for kids and families.

To give a new touch to the celebrations and to add desert camping experience to the list of celebrations, Mleiha Archaeological centre is offering overnight camping to visitors, featuring dance, music, stargazing, and a lot of other events; traditional Tanoura Dance, Fire Dance, and Oud performance will be part of the show. These celebrations start from AED 875 per adult and AED 650 per child, inclusive of Dinner and Breakfast from 6 pm to 8 am.

For foodies, a special New Year’s Eve dining experience is offered in the serene atmosphere of Al Noor Island on December 31 from 9pm until midnight.

Like every year, the UAE is set to welcome the next year with a touch of celebrations and commitments to create peace and joy in our lives.