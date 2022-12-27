PAKvENG, 1st Test: Conway, Latham propel New Zealand to commanding start after Pakistan post 438

KARACHI – New Zealand on Tuesday make a strong start after Pakistan team was bowled out for 438 in its first innings on second day of the first Test match at the National Stadium Karachi.

Salman Ali Agha, who was three overnight in Pakistan’s 317 for five, was the last batter dismissed after scoring 103 as the home side added 121 runs on the second day. New Zealand produced a strong reply, reaching 165 at stumps with openers Devon Conway batting on 82 and Tom Latham 78 not out.

Conway’s 156-ball innings includes 12 fours, while Latham’s 126-ball innings is studded with eight fours as the visitors now trail the hosts by 273 runs.

Conway, when 57, could have been dismissed off Noman Ali, but Aleem Dar failed to spot the inside edge and Pakistan also didn’t refer the decision to the third umpire, allowing the batter to consolidate his side’s position in the match.

Earlier, Babar Azam failed to add to his last evening’s score of 161 when he became his opposite number Tim Southee’s second victim. Salman and Noman Ali then added 54 runs for the seventh wicket with the latter contributing only seven runs before becoming Neil Wagner’s only wicket of the innings.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr departed three runs later as Pakistan slipped to 375 for eight, but Salman took control of the proceeding and added 63 priceless runs with the last two wickets of Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed, whose collective contribution was seven runs.

Ish Sodhi, who was wicketless yesterday, picked up the scalps of Wasim and Mir Hamza to finish with two for 87.

In the first session, Pakistan’s opening batters crumbled with Abdullah Shafique (7), Shan Masood (3), and Imam-ul-Haq (24) dismissed cheaply.

Earlier, Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand Monday in the first Test in Karachi.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson.