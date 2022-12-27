PAKvNZ: Agha Salman's maiden ton helps Pakistan past 400 in first New Zealand Test

KARACHI – Agha Salman scored a masterful century and guided Pakistan to 438 in their first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Tuesday.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam walks back in the very first over without adding a run to his overnight score of 161.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed starred as the hosts reached 317-5 at stumps on day one of the first Test against New Zealand.

On the start of the second day of the opening Test, Sarfaraz Ahmed returned after skipper at 86 .

Kiwi players Michael Bracewell and Ajaz Patel got two scalps each and skipper Tim Southee got one wicket.

In the first session, Pakistan’s opening batters crumbled with Abdullah Shafique (7), Shan Masood (3), and Imam-ul-Haq (24) dismissed cheaply.

Earlier, Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand Monday in the first Test in Karachi.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson.