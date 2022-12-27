Search

PAKvNZ: Pakistan lose Babar, Sarfaraz before lunch on second day in first New Zealand Test

27 Dec, 2022
PAKvNZ: Pakistan lose Babar, Sarfaraz before lunch on second day in first New Zealand Test
Source: PCB/Twitter

KARACHI – Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed starred as the hosts reached 317-5 at stumps on day one of the first Test against New Zealand.

On the start of the second day of the opening Test, Team Green lost captain and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed as the duo returned to the pavilion after scoring 161 and 86 respectively.

Babar Azam was outfoxed by Kiwi skipper Tim Southee without adding to his overnight score.

Kiwi players Michael Bracewell and Ajaz Patel got two scalps each and skipper Tim Southee got one wicket.

In the first session, Pakistan’s opening batters crumbled with Abdullah Shafique (7), Shan Masood (3), and Imam-ul-Haq (24) dismissed cheaply.

Earlier, Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand Monday in the first Test in Karachi.

PAKvNZ, 1st Test: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz shine as Pakistan 317-5 on Day 1 against New Zealand

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson.

