Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal's family wedding pictures break the internet

Lollywood's favourite couple Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are back in town to make headlines. The beautiful duo becomes the center of attention wherever they go, making social media users go gaga over them. The power couple was recently spotted at a family wedding with their usual charisma.
The Khaani famed actress posted pictures of the couple oozing royalty with their stunning attires. Clad in a beautiful wedding season apt couture by fashion designer Rizwan Beyg, the Dil Ka Kia Rung Karun diva took the price for being the best-dressed lady.
The Maana Ka Gharana actress and Sammi Meri Waar singer were also seen posing with Jaswal's brother and singer Uzair Jaswal.
View this post on Instagram
Social media users were swooned by the adorable couple's PDA-filled pictures.
On the work front, Javed was recently seen in Ruswai, Dunk, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Kaala Doriya.
On the other hand, Jaswal's recent works include Yalghaar, Mor Mahal, Dam Mast Qalandar, Chal Raha Hoon, and Har Funn Maula.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.