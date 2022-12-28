Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal's family wedding pictures break the internet

Lollywood's favourite couple Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are back in town to make headlines. The beautiful duo becomes the center of attention wherever they go, making social media users go gaga over them. The power couple was recently spotted at a family wedding with their usual charisma.

The Khaani famed actress posted pictures of the couple oozing royalty with their stunning attires. Clad in a beautiful wedding season apt couture by fashion designer Rizwan Beyg, the Dil Ka Kia Rung Karun diva took the price for being the best-dressed lady.

The Maana Ka Gharana actress and Sammi Meri Waar singer were also seen posing with Jaswal's brother and singer Uzair Jaswal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

Social media users were swooned by the adorable couple's PDA-filled pictures.

On the work front, Javed was recently seen in Ruswai, Dunk, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Kaala Doriya.

On the other hand, Jaswal's recent works include Yalghaar, Mor Mahal, Dam Mast Qalandar, Chal Raha Hoon, and Har Funn Maula.