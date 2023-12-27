Search

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

27 Dec, 2023
Sir Syed Kazim Ali
By Advocate Farooq

Sir Syed Kazim Ali is one of Pakistan's best English teachers for CSS and PMS aspirants, passionate English learners, journalists, bloggers, writers, teachers and officers. He is the man who spent his youth working on ideas to save competitive students from inept teachers and ultimately built Pakistan's leading learning management systems like Howfiv, Cssprepforum and Howtests. 

This article is a tribute to my mentor, Sir Syed Kazim Ali, who has helped thousands of his students become successful officers, journalists, teachers, lecturers, advocates, bloggers and writers.

I reached out to numerous teachers who claim to be the best English coaches, especially for CSS and PMS aspirants, but found them lacking in skill. That made me understand the reason for the high percentage of failure in the CSS and PMS examinations in Pakistan. However, my search for the perfect teacher came to an end when one of my friends, a Major in the Pakistan Army, recommended an online orientation session for writers and CSS and PMS aspirants conducted by Sir Syed Kazim Ali. I made time to attend all three days of this orientation, each lasting four to five hours. 

Those three days made me clear enough that this man was not just an English teacher but a beacon of wisdom. So, I decided to join the session. The most interesting thing was that students needed admissions, and he was saying, "Admissions will be granted to those who qualify for the admission test." That made me more curious: how could a man prefer honesty over money? Somehow, I managed to join his session by writing a 200-word paragraph, a standard procedure to join him.

The words he spoke on the very first day in his online class compelled not only me but also all my fellows to fall in love with him: "No teacher, no institution, and no book can make you successful; it is you and only you, who have to learn to progress. A person who starts comparing himself with others can never become what he aspires to; instead, a person who believes in himself, trusts his abilities, and has faith in Allah always progresses and succeeds."

Second, how he taught us the importance of collaboration was magnificently unique. His class was filled with CSS, PMS, descriptive aspirants, judiciary students, journalists, lecturers, and government and military officers, and all came to learn English communication skills. No one was allowed to discourage others, and everybody had the duty to help and encourage his fellows so we all could create a competitive and collaborative environment. His way of imparting knowledge and writing skills to everyone alike, his motivational words, and his individual attention to all his students made us feel like a family and confident enough to start communicating fluently, confidently, relevantly, and grammatically correctly.

Let me explain the three factors that have made Sir Kazim Pakistan's best English teacher: how he teaches English grammar, helps his students build and use vocabulary, and turns them into influential writers.

The first is the way he teaches English grammar to his students. Undoubtedly, English grammar has been the base upon which the writing skills standstill. And Sir Kazim goes above and beyond to help his students perfect their grammar. His grammar lectures are intended for serious, competitive students and passionate English writing learners looking to achieve excellence in their writing skills. To help students revise the more difficult points of grammar, such as adjective clauses, appositives, interrupters, articles, capitalization, adverbials, phrases, and punctuation rules, errors, and uses, Sir teaches his students a total of 157 rules based on non-native senses, focusing on their weak areas. 

His teaching methodology goes beyond conventional grammar books, and he teaches his students how to write coherently, fluently, and confidently using grammatical patterns he has developed over the years. His detailed lectures on grammatical contrasts, modal verbs, tenses with senses, and sentence articulation are known among thousands of Pakistani and international students. His teaching has helped me improve my grammar skills to the point where I have prepared grammar notes that are still helping me in my life.

Second is the vocabulary building. Sir Syed Kazim Ali is a master who has perfected the art of teaching appropriate vocabulary to his students. One of the critical aspects of his teaching is his emphasis on understanding the function of words in communication. His methodology is centred on teaching his students how to use words contextually and expressively. Through his carefully curated list of 1000 vocabulary words, he teaches his students to avoid using inappropriate words that may seem correct but are contextually loose and expressively ambiguous. As a result, his students can communicate more effectively in their writing and are better equipped to succeed in academic and professional settings.

Third is his way of imparting writing skills to his students. Sir Kazim Ali's teaching writing techniques have transformed the way students write blogs, stories, articles, research, and essays. His writing lectures are specifically designed to help students write fluently and persuasively. In the first two months of coaching, he teaches students all the essential components of persuasive and laconic writing, including fundamental and complex sentence structures. He ensures extensive practice and testing to help students grasp the concepts and improve their writing skills.

In the second part of his coaching, Sir Kazim focuses on helping students develop thought content, gather information, and write freely. He teaches students the advanced writing process and paragraph writing techniques that can be easily mastered through extensive practice and evaluation. This part of his coaching prepares students to write articles, blogs, and essays to help them score high in their competitive examinations. By the end of five to six months of coaching, every student of Sir Syed Kazim Ali's coaching program can write essays, precis, and comprehensions grammatically, correctly, persuasively, and efficiently. The categories of Opinions, Daily Write-ups, Essays, etc., testify to what he delivers and how he makes his students write.

Who is Sir Syed Kazim Ali?

Sir Syed Kazim Ali is a name that resonates with excellence, success, and brilliance. With more than nine years of teaching experience and thousands of students worldwide, he is a renowned English writing teacher, a grammarian par excellence, and a visionary mentor who has revolutionized online English learning in Pakistan. His pedagogical approach is characterized by its clarity, simplicity, and practicality. He meticulously deconstructs intricate concepts into easily comprehensible terms, rendering English language learning accessible to students of diverse backgrounds. His engaging and interactive classes foster a stimulating learning environment that encourages active participation and critical thinking, enabling hundreds of his students to become highly paid writers, bloggers, teachers, and authors worldwide.

Further, Sir Syed Kazim Ali is known as the best CSS and PMS English essay and precis teacher because of his ability to teach English grammar, writing skills, and thought content processes from basic to advanced levels. His approach to teaching competitive students English essay and precis papers is remarkably magnificent. Within months, he enables his students to learn to communicate and write fluently, relevantly, and coherently. His thorough evaluation mechanism makes his students confident and errorless while giving their ideas and viewpoints a motion on a particular topic. No wonder he is Pakistan's top CSS and PMS English teacher, with the highest success rate of his students. On average, nearly 50 to 60 per cent of his students qualify for their essay and precis papers in the CSS and PMS exams yearly.

What is Sir Kazim's Vision?

Sir Syed Kazim Ali has proved that civil service is the name of a feeling and emotion; it is not just a government sector position or title with your name. He made us believe if a man decides to serve the nation, he can draft thousands of ways to do it. On the other hand, no matter what post he is offered, he can never do any good if he doesn't want to contribute.

The way he built the country's most excellent, largest, and significant competitive forum, Cssprepforum, is testimony to the abovementioned fact. It provides comprehensive study material for all CSS and PMS subjects, including current affairs, Pakistan affairs, Islamiat, English, Political Science, International Relations, and optional subjects. This material includes notes, solved past papers and MCQs, and hundreds of solved CSS and PMS essays.

Sir Kazim has been the country's only teacher who has published several critical English language concepts and essays written by his students, who either qualified for the CSS and PMS examinations or scored the highest marks in the essay papers. CSS Solved Essays is the glaring example. Not to speak of essays, his students - qualifiers or top scorers - have attempted hundreds of CSS and PMS solved past papers of compulsory and optional subjects, such as CSS Solved Pakistan Affairs, CSS Solved General Science & Ability, CSS Solved Islamiat, CSS Solved Business Administration, CSS Solved International Relations, CSS Solved Environmental Science, CSS Solved Essays, and many more. Furthermore, Cssprepforum provides a vibrant forum and discussion board where aspirants can connect with each other, ask questions, and learn from each other's experiences. This fosters a sense of community and peer support, which can be beneficial for motivation and learning.

The platform regularly updates its study material and resources to reflect the latest syllabus and trends. This ensures that aspirants always learn from the most relevant and up-to-date information. Overall, Cssprepforum plays a significant role in helping CSS and PMS aspirants by providing them with comprehensive study materials, a supportive community, and expert guidance. This combination can significantly increase their chances of success in these competitive exams.

If you're looking for a teacher who can help you develop a mastery of the English language in just five to six months, then look no further than Sir Syed Kazim Ali. His level of expertise is unmatched, and his teaching methods are so effective that his students become highly sought-after assets for national and international companies and successful in CSS and PMS and competitive examinations. Not only does Sir Syed Kazim Ali help his students achieve outstanding results in English writing skills, but he also helps them develop their personalities holistically. 

