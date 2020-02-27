FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at signing ceremony of US, Taliban peace treaty
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he would represent Pakistan at a signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban in Doha on Saturday.
Addressing a news briefing in Islamabad Wednesday night, he said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held fruitful meetings with Pakistani leadership and acknowledged Islamabad's key role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
The Foreign Minister said US President Donald Trump's positive remarks about Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts on Indian soil reflect Islamabad's strong commitment of eliminating terrorism once and for all.
Trump offers to mediate between Pakistan, India ... 10:24 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
NEW DELHI – United States President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on ...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both Pakistan and the United States have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral relations in trade, business and energy.
He added that the international community is acknowledging that Pakistan is heading towards economic stability due to prudent economic policies of the present government.
Qureshi said intra-Afghan peace dialogue will help promote peace in Afghanistan. He said there is no military solution to Afghan conflict and only politically-negotiated sentiment can promote peace in the war-torn country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is also leaving for Qatar on Thursday to hold talks with Qatari leadership.
PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday 10:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of regular exchange of high-level visits, will be visiting Qatar ...
- FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at signing ceremony of US, Taliban ...12:03 AM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Slight earthquake shakes Kashmir, India border region11:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Jazzcash, Payoneer revolutionize freelance payments in Pakistan11:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
-
-
- Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University01:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out Hindutva activists, urges world to take ...01:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019