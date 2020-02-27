FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at signing ceremony of US, Taliban peace treaty

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he would represent Pakistan at a signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban in Doha on Saturday.

Addressing a news briefing in Islamabad Wednesday night, he said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held fruitful meetings with Pakistani leadership and acknowledged Islamabad's key role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said US President Donald Trump's positive remarks about Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts on Indian soil reflect Islamabad's strong commitment of eliminating terrorism once and for all.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both Pakistan and the United States have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral relations in trade, business and energy.

He added that the international community is acknowledging that Pakistan is heading towards economic stability due to prudent economic policies of the present government.

Qureshi said intra-Afghan peace dialogue will help promote peace in Afghanistan. He said there is no military solution to Afghan conflict and only politically-negotiated sentiment can promote peace in the war-torn country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also leaving for Qatar on Thursday to hold talks with Qatari leadership.