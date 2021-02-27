PSL 2021, Match 10 – Peshawar Zalmi chase Islamabad United's 119-run target | Live Score and Live Updates
08:59 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
PSL 2021, Match 10 – Peshawar Zalmi chase Islamabad United's 119-run target | Live Score and Live Updates
KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in the tenth match of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The match started at 7pm in Karachi's National Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi, who elected to bowl after winning the toss, are chasing a total of 119 runs.

SQUADS

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

