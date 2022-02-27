Pakistani celebrities spotted dancing on Mehar Bano’s engagement
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Pakistani celebrities spotted dancing on Mehar Bano’s engagement
Source: File photo
Pakistani stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt and others won the hearts of the fans with their dance moves at the engagement ceremony of Mehar Bano.

In the viral video, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt and others can be seen shaking their legs on the engagement ceremony of actress Mehar Bano.

Churails star Mehar Bano is now engaged to entertainment producer and longtime beau Shahrukh Kazim Ali.

Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau ... 03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – Churails star Mehar Bano is now engaged with entertainment producer and longtime beau Shahrukh Kazim ...

