PSL 7 prize money: How much will winners earn this year?
LAHORE – The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to end today (Sunday) as Qalandars are seeking their maiden title while facing table-toppers Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium today while the winning franchise will also take the hefty prize money.
Reports in local media said the prize money for the winning squad and runners-up has been unveiled by board officials.
The winning team of the ongoing flagship cricket league will get prize money of PKR 80 million along with the trophy while the runners-up will get PKR 32 million.
PKR 3 million will be awarded to the Player of the competition and the leading run-scorer, wicket-taker, best fielder, keeper, emerging player, all-rounder, and umpire will also be presented checks of PKR 35 million each.
Reports also claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board announced giving a Spirit of Cricket Award worth PKR 3.5 million.
Last year in the sixth edition of the cricket league, Multan Sultans received prize money of PKR 75 million while Zalmi received PKR 30 million.
