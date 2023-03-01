First ever stereoscopic Pakistani 3D film to shed light on climate change crisis

The film industry of Pakistan is definitely thriving. After the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, other blockbuster films are in production to break previous records for good.

According to media outlets, the writer, director, and producer of Pakistan's first 3D stereoscopic animated feature film titled Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God will be releasing his latest offering on June 2 this year. The animated film will focus on climate change and environment-related issues.

According to 3rd World Studio, the film highlights the importance of having clean renewable energy and points out how trees and forests are crucial for a better, greener future. It also touches on the subjects of social inequality, injustice, and friendship.

For starters, Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God is the sequel to the critically acclaimed animated film, Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor, which was released in 2018.

The sequel — whose teaser was released earlier — was announced to be in production earlier this month at a press event in Lahore.

According to the production company, the sequel is "Pakistan's first 3D stereoscopic animated feature film in the action thriller, science-fiction, and adventure categories."

The animated film will revolve around the life of Allahyar, a young boy from Pakistan's northern areas, who ventures to a new world with his best friend in order to rescue his father from a race of wood-poaching robots.

Surprisingly, the local film will feature local talent for voice-overs with the likes of actors including Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, and Bushra Ansari. For the musical scores, singers Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, and Grehan The Band, will be lending their soulful voices.

"The theme for this one [Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God] is the environment, keeping in trend with the prequel that explored the theme of wildlife conservation,” writer, director, and producer Uzair Zaheer Khan told media outlets.

Khan commented that the Pakistani industry doesn't have a lot of movies that highlight "culturally relevant" content.

"Animated content has a huge impact on people, particularly younger audiences," Khan explained. "It is a very interesting tool to instil pride in them about their culture and values, and who they are as Pakistanis," he mentioned.

"Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God" was an unprecedented film, given that Pakistani animated films released so far had all been 2D animation movies. Worldwide, new films especially western films that are coming out, either animated or live-action, they are all 3D," he said.

"It’s a new benchmark and we have upgraded the film visually, story-wise, and in terms of production quality,” the writer concluded.