Hamza Ali Abbasi to make small screen comeback soon

Lollywood's handsome hunk, Hamza Ali Abbasi, is a force to be reckoned with.
The 38-year-old star, whose latest offering The Legend of Maula Jatt became the highest grossing Pakistani film ever, shows how dedicated and talented he is.
Last seen in a drama serial Alif in 2019 and Mann Mayal in 2016, Abbasi stayed in the limelight with many back-to-back smash-hit films, including Parwaaz Hay Junoon and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, making him one of the most prominent faces of the entertainment industry.
Though the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star graced the silver screen, his fans wanted him to treat them with a television series much like Mann Mayal or Pyaray Afzal. Luckily, Abbasi will reportedly be seen in an upcoming drama serial.
The Waar actor will be seen in the upcoming project titled Jaan-e-Jahan. The drama will reportedly be directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, written by Rida Bilal and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz's production label, Next Level Entertainment.
The release date is yet to be confirmed.
On the work front, Abbasi will next be seen in the upcoming film Kambakht.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.2
|265.9
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.
However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
