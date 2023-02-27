Search

Lifestyle

Hamza Ali Abbasi to make small screen comeback soon

Noor Fatima 09:38 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Hamza Ali Abbasi to make small screen comeback soon
Source: Hamza Ali Abbasi (Instagram)

Lollywood's handsome hunk, Hamza Ali Abbasi, is a force to be reckoned with.

The 38-year-old star, whose latest offering The Legend of Maula Jatt became the highest grossing Pakistani film ever, shows how dedicated and talented he is.

Last seen in a drama serial Alif in 2019 and Mann Mayal in 2016, Abbasi stayed in the limelight with many back-to-back smash-hit films, including Parwaaz Hay Junoon and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, making him one of the most prominent faces of the entertainment industry.

Though the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star graced the silver screen, his fans wanted him to treat them with a television series much like Mann Mayal or Pyaray Afzal. Luckily, Abbasi will reportedly be seen in an upcoming drama serial.      

The Waar actor will be seen in the upcoming project titled Jaan-e-Jahan. The drama will reportedly be directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, written by Rida Bilal and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz's production label, Next Level Entertainment.

The release date is yet to be confirmed. 

On the work front, Abbasi will next be seen in the upcoming film Kambakht.

Hamza Ali Abbasi addresses allegations of playing religion card

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah dances her heart out with groom Hamza Amin on wedding day

11:30 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Inside Ushna Shah's fairytale wedding with Hamza Amin

08:09 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

'Wonders under water': Humaira Ali Chaudhry breaks the internet with her latest photoshoot

05:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin kick off pre-wedding festivities

04:09 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim set for Bollywood debut

03:35 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Ali Zafar and Iffat Omar get into a verbal spat on Twitter

09:06 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ushna Shah calls out blogger for invading her privacy at her wedding

09:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.2 265.9
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.

However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs0-59-against-dollar-in-inter-bank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: