Pakistan's former 3-star general Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib arrested for provocation against institutions

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital have arrested Amjad Shoaib, a former lieutenant general in Pakistan Army, over provocative statements made during a talk show on a private news channel.
Reports in local media suggest that Lt. General (r) Amjad Shoaib was arrested in the wee hours on Monday and was shifted to Ramna police station in Islamabad. He will be produced before a local court later on Monday for remand.
The FIR, a copy of which is available with Daily Pakistan, stated that a case was lodged on the complaint of Magistrate Awais Khan under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
In the FIR, the complainant accused the former military man of provocation against institutions during his recent interview on Bol TV. The FIR mentioned his recent comments made on the famous show ‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’; it said Lt. Gen Shoaib with his statements of strategy workout, attempted to provoke public sector employees against the government.
This was not the first time that former three-star general is facing legal issues. Last year, the former lieutenant general in Pakistan Army was summoned by FIA for leveling “baseless allegations” against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The military official turned defence analyst appear before apex investigation agency and record his statement in an inquiry regarding contentious allegations in a vlog on his YouTube channel.
Besides appearing on talk shows on mainstream media, Lt. Gen (r) Shoaib also runs a YouTube channel DDP Analytica – Diplomacy & Politics Analysis to share his views on geo-political matters.
More to follow…
