PSL8: Lahore Qalandars set 201-run target for Islamabad United

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars set a 201-run target for Islamabad United in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) today (Monday).

Fakhar Zaman made 36 runs off 23 before he was bowled out by Tom Curran while his opening partner was sent to pavilion for 20. At this point, Abdullah Shafique played a heroic innings of 45 off 24 to build a tough total for the United.

Sam Billings and Skindar Raza made 33 and 23 respectively to maintain the momentum after Shafique was dismissed by Curran, who took three wickets. However, Shadab Khan claimed two wickets.

Earlier, Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first.

Lahore Qalandars have moved from the fourth to the third spot on the points table following their victory against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have climbed the ladder after winning three of their last four games.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi ©, Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell, Shai Hope

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan ©, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson.