Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2023

PSL8, Match 15: Lahore Qalandars hand Islamabad United a crushing defeat

Web Desk 10:34 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
PSL8, Match 15: Lahore Qalandars hand Islamabad United a crushing defeat
Source: PSL (Twitter)

Lahore Qalandars handed Islamabad United a crushing defeat in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Qalandars opted to bat first after winning the toss and set a target of 201 runs for the United in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets.

Chasing the target, the entire United team collapsed at 90 in 13.5 overs, resulting in a defeat by 110 runs.

Qalandars are currently at the third spot on the points table with 6 points after four games. Whereas, United are on the second spot also with six points after the same number of matches.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

PSL8, Match 15 – Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shaheen Afridi’s fiery delivery breaks Haris bat in PSL8 clash, leaving fans in awe

02:12 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

PSL8, Match 15 – Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs

11:05 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Lahore to host only two PSL matches this year over finance row between Punjab govt, PCB

12:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 66 runs

05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi 

07:23 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Memes rain on Twitter as Azam Khan thrashes father Moin Khan’s Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 clash

11:03 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Srha Asghar shares 'things you do as a parent to make your baby smile'

11:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.2 265.9
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.

However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs0-59-against-dollar-in-inter-bank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: