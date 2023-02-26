Search

PSL8 matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi to be played as per schedule, announces Najam Sethi

Web Desk 10:41 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
PSL8 matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi to be played as per schedule, announces Najam Sethi
Source: File photo

Najam Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's management committee, said on Sunday that HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi would “continue as scheduled”.

Taking to Twitter, Sethi expressed his gratitude to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for being “kind enough to agree to share cost of lighting routes during PSL matches in Lahore”.

The Punjab interim government and the PCB had remained locked in negotiations over security arrangements for the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi with the former demanding Rs450 million for security.

A press release issued by the PCB later said the agreement between the Punjab government and cricket board was on a “one-off basis”.

“It gives me immense satisfaction that the passionate and die-hard cricket fans of Lahore will now be able to see in action, modern day’s best T20 cricketers and enjoy them battle out for the prestigious Supernova Trophy. Following matches played in Karachi and Multan, the league has already set the tone for thrilling and exciting matches ahead, and I am confident that more entertaining and nail-biting games will be played over the coming days.

“I am also thankful to the franchise owners for their overwhelming and unconditional support to the PCB throughout this process. We remain committed to working with the local governments and sharing with them ideas and suggestions on how they can utilise the HBL PSL more strategically to generate revenues,” the press release quoted Sethi as saying.

