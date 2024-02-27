PSL 9, Match 14: Struggling Lahore Qalandars face table toppers Multan Sultans today

LAHORE – After losing win matches in a row, Lahore Qalandars will try their luck with table toppers Multan Sultans at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in 14th game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine on Tuesday.
Shaheen Afridi led squad is languishing at bottom of the points table after losing all matches so far, as the squad is struggling with inconsistent performance in the marque T20 league.
Multan Sultans, on the other hand, remain at the top of the points table with finest batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack, and they eye advancing dominance.
Qalandars are having difficult season, despite the availability of talented players like Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. The team apprently lacks strong partnerships, which has affected their ability to set competitive totals.
Having top bowlers by their side inlcuding skipper himself, Qalandars struggled to maintain pressure and have given away runs at crucial moments.
The pitch at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium helped batters to score big, but recent matches saw spinners gaining traction, balancing the contest between bat and ball.
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Aftab Ibrahi
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
