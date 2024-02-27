Search

ad
Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

PSL 9, Match 14: Struggling Lahore Qalandars face table toppers Multan Sultans today

Web Desk
11:19 AM | 27 Feb, 2024
PSL 9, Match 14: Struggling Lahore Qalandars face table toppers Multan Sultans today

LAHORE – After losing win matches in a row, Lahore Qalandars will try their luck with table toppers Multan Sultans at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in 14th game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine on Tuesday.

Shaheen Afridi led squad is languishing at bottom of the points table after losing all matches so far, as the squad is struggling with inconsistent performance in the marque T20 league.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, remain at the top of the points table with finest batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack, and they eye advancing dominance. 

Qalandars are having difficult season, despite the availability of talented players like Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. The team apprently lacks strong partnerships, which has affected their ability to set competitive totals.

Having top bowlers by their side inlcuding skipper himself, Qalandars struggled to maintain pressure and have given away runs at crucial moments.

The pitch at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium helped batters to score big, but recent matches saw spinners gaining traction, balancing the contest between bat and ball. 

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Aftab Ibrahi

 
 
  
  

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:40 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:19 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 14: Struggling Lahore Qalandars face table toppers ...

10:02 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Zalmi owner gifts brand new MG car to Babar Azam after PSL heroic ...

09:25 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam's century propels Peshawar Zalmi to 201 against Islamabad ...

03:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali blessed with baby girl

11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: FG Polo ...

Most viewed

03:24 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:25 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

12:15 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

06:16 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 12: Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars

04:33 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam gets angry at fan over unwelcoming slogans during PSL 9 ...

08:42 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Bringing maximum ATP, ITF activity to Pakistan is my top priority: ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:04 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Leopard in trap dies of heart attack in AJK’s Jhelum valley

Gold & Silver

05:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: