Web Desk
01:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
BZU and Peshawar university agrees to conduct online exams as student protests intensifies
ISLAMABAD – The Peshawar and Bahauddin Zakariya University have accepted students’ demand to hold online examinations.

A notification has also been issued in this regard which stated that all the heads of departments, who have not conducted mid-term fall examination so far, were directed to hold the examination online.

The final-term examination would be held online subject to the concurrence of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Students across Pakistan had been protesting for appearing in the examination physically on campus.

Students claimed that the previous year had been badly affected due to the ongoing pandemic, and as they were taught online, their exams should also be arranged online.

