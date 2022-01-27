Indian businessman sets bank on fire

NEW DELHI – Police in the southwestern state of India detained a businessman who set a bank branch on fire over loan refusal.

Reports in Indian media said the accused, identified as Wasim Hazaratsab Mullah, attempted to torch the Canara Bank branch in Haveri after bank staff dismissed his loan application.

Wasim was reportedly caught by the locals when he was escaping after setting fire to the bank premises in the wee hours. He visited the bank premises on a two-wheeler and poured gasoline after breaking the window panes of the bank before setting it on fire.

Karnataka: Upset over rejection of his loan application, a man allegedly set the bank on fire in Haveri district on Sunday



"The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC," say police pic.twitter.com/jrlHOYhegS — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

As smoke clouds appeared emanating from the building, area residents rushed to the bank and saw the perpetrator running away.

He also threatened them with a knife as they came forward to nab him however knife yielding man was detained and handed him over to the local police. Cops recorded the statements of the villagers and took up the probe.

Meanwhile, computers, CCTV cameras, documents and furniture in the bank were reduced to ashes in the incident. Later, the fire brigade squad extinguished the fire after some time.

Pakistani engineer-turned-security guard wins ... 07:35 PM | 21 Jan, 2022 DUBAI – A Pakistani has won Dh100,000 [approx Rs4.7 million] in the 60th weekly live Mahzooz draw held in the ...

A case was later lodged at Kaginele police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code.

On the other hand, the development has also taken a twist as residents claimed that bank personnel were involved in torching of the local branch. Inquiries also hinted that it was a planned act aimed at the destruction of documents.