PSL 7: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to field first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Defending champions Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings in the opening match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in the port city today.

Earlier today, Kings suffered a blow as three key players – Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson – tested positive for Covid-19.

Multan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Here’s the team outlook for both teams: #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/GiFI3FX2Ly — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 27, 2022

Babar Azam, who made the record for most T20I wins as captain in a calendar year with 20 in 2021, will lead Karachi Kings. Mohammad Rizwan, first-ever batter to score more than 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, will lead Multan Sultans.

Babar Azam: “I am very excited to be leading Karachi Kings this season. This is the first instance that I will be captaining a side in the HBL PSL and I am looking forward to it.

“The first match of the tournament always has a lot of eyeballs and Multan Sultans can prove to be a tough opposition. I am sure the fans will get to see a thrilling contest.

“Peter Moores is a seasoned coach and I have had fruitful discussions with him. Karachi Kings will display good, competitive cricket this season.”

Mohammad Rizwan: “We have all the potential to defend our HBL PSL title and we will be taking the field tomorrow with that mind set. This season will present us new challenges and we will have to plan accordingly.

“Babar Azam is a wonderful batter and captain, and his leadership will certainly have a good impact on Karachi Kings. I am hopeful that the HBL PSL 7 will kick off with a great contest between the two sides.”