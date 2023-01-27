ECP announces by-polls date for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced holding by-elections on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

As per the ECP announcement, the by-polls will be held on March 16. Candidates will be able to file their nomination papers between February 6-8, said the electoral watch dog.

The names of the candidates will be published on February 9 and the returning officers (RO) will carry out the scrutiny of the nomination papers till February 13.

The seats fell vacant after National Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of the PTI MNAs in two phases.

More to follow…