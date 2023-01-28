Fatima Effendi serenades the audience with her version of Kaifi Khalil's ‘Kahani Suno’

Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno has touched many heartbroken souls and is an all-time favourite for many people. The song depicts the pain of unrequited love and the wishes associated with it also entered World Global Charts. We've all been singing along and enjoying the tunes.

Pakistan's much-adored celebrity couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan are one of the most-liked celebrity duos in the entertainment vicinity. During the gaming segment of an interview, Effendi was seen entertaining the crowd by singing her rendition of the song playfully.

Flooding the comment section with cute comments, her legion of followers expressed their amusement.

Effendi was recently seen in Aye Dil Tu Bata, Paimanay, Munafiq, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Bechari Qudsia, Guddu, and Betiyaan.