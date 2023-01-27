Search

PakistanSportsViral

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker sports minister

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker sports minister
Source: wahabviki/Instagram

LAHORE – After more than two decades of playing professional cricket, Pakistani skipper Wahab Riaz now landed a role in the Punjab caretaker setup as sports minister.

Known for toe-crushing Yorkers, the ace bowler was named as sports minister of the country’s most populated region Punjab by caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Reports in local media suggest that the father of two is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League and will take the oath at a later time. The cricketer has not shared any development on any of his social media handles.

Following his selection in the new caretaker setup, Wahab’s name started trending on Twitter. Here’s how people reacted:

Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in Cricket World Cup born on 28th June 1985 in Lahore and made his ODI debut in 2008 but had to wait two years for his first Test where he made an impact at The Oval.

In the year 2011, he took a five-for in the World Cup semi-final against India in Mohali, and in the next World Cup, in 2015, he gave the Australians a tough time with his hostile spell in the quarter-final.

The left-arm pacer bagged several accolades in his career including hitting a bowl at 154 km/h. His exceptional performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 earned him recognition.

In 2019, the speedster announced taking a break from Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats.

Wahab Riaz just got a new look

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

OIC meeting convened by Pakistan condemns Islamophobic acts in Sweden, Netherlands

10:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

11-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath

09:49 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves plunge to nearly 9-year low

09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

ECP proposes to hold elections in Punjab, KP in April

08:39 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan rules out UAE's role in any backdoor diplomacy with India

06:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan joins Muslim nations to condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

10:48 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker ...

11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: