Consular services, attestation to stay suspended in Lahore, confirms foreign affairs ministry

Web Desk
01:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024
LAHORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the consular services in Lahore will stay suspended for a few days soon.

The ministry stated in a social media post on Friday that the ministry's liaison office, Lahore Camp Office will be temporarily closed from Monday, 29th January to Wednesday, 31st January for administrative reasons.

'As a result of this temporary closure, consular services including attestation of documents, will not be available during this period,' stated the ministry.

The ministry elaborated that the services will resume on 1st February but the office address would not be the same.

'⁠With effect from 1st February 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore will operate from its new premises (43- N Block, Gulberg III, Lahore),' the ministry stated.

It is to be highlighted that the suspension is for the Lahore office only and other centers of the ministry would continue operations as usual.

01:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

