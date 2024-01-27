Consular services, attestation to stay suspended in Lahore, confirms foreign affairs ministry

LAHORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the consular services in Lahore will stay suspended for a few days soon.
The ministry stated in a social media post on Friday that the ministry's liaison office, Lahore Camp Office will be temporarily closed from Monday, 29th January to Wednesday, 31st January for administrative reasons.
'As a result of this temporary closure, consular services including attestation of documents, will not be available during this period,' stated the ministry.
The ministry elaborated that the services will resume on 1st February but the office address would not be the same.
'With effect from 1st February 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore will operate from its new premises (43- N Block, Gulberg III, Lahore),' the ministry stated.
It is to be highlighted that the suspension is for the Lahore office only and other centers of the ministry would continue operations as usual.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
