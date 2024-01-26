Pakistan, Iran resume diplomatic relations after a brief hiatus

Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iran have normalised as ambassadors of the two countries have resumed their duties in Tehran and Islamabad after a brief strain in ties.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the diplomats are set to resume their duties after a brief strain in ties caused by the cross-border tensions that arose last week after a drone attack by Iran in Balochistan claiming to target a militant outfit on January 16.

Pakistan called back its Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Muddasir Tipu a day after the incident, briefly halting the diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country. The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan had already left for Iran as Pakistan had told him to leave.

Baloch spokesperson announced today that the Pakistani ambassador had arrived in Tehran and his Iranian counterpart in Islamabad as per mutual understanding between the two countries.

Later, Ambassador Mudassir confirmed his arrival in Tehran, saying the envoys' return would open a "new chapter" to consolidate bilateral ties.

Earlier this week, the two countries mutually agreed that their ambassadors would return to their respective posts by January 26, 2024.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office said that on the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit Pakistan on January 29.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ambassador Mudassir said he is en route to return to the Iranian capital in "conformity with the sincere and good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership".

"Ever more determined to work for a more robust, stronger & peace-loving [Pakistan]," added Tipu, who returned to Islamabad on January 17 following the attack by Iran.

Commenting on the significance of a peaceful relationship between Islamabad and Tehran, Ambassador Mudassir further stated that a strong Pakistan and Iran are "critical for region & to promote historic people to people ties".

"Time to turn a new leaf," he wrote in his post on X.

In response to Iran's attack, termed "unprovoked" by the Foreign Office, the Pakistani military targeted terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border a day and a half later on January 18.

Pakistan's retaliation killed several terrorists during the intelligence-based operation — codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar" by the military.

Iran's attack, on the other hand, left two children dead and injured three girls, stating that it violated the country’s sovereignty.

Pakistan, on January 17, also withdrew its ambassador from Iran and announced that it would not allow the Iranian envoy visiting his home country at that time to return to protest at a "blatant breach" of its sovereignty after Tehran said it launched missile attacks on militant bases in southwestern Pakistan.