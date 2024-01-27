Search

Pakistan

PTI serves show-cause notice on Senator Saifullah Abro for withdrawing in Bilawal’s favour

12:21 AM | 27 Jan, 2024
Senator Saifullah Abro meets Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Senator Saifullah Abro after he withdrew from the election in favour of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PTI had named Senator Abro its candidate against Bilawal and others in the NA-194 constituency for the February 8 General Election.

Abro’s decision to withdraw from the election came after he met Bilawal a day earlier in Lahore, according to the PPP.

In a post on social media platform X today, Abro confirmed the meeting and said he had decided to withdraw from the election race in the constituency. “I am withdrawing in favour of Bilawal and have decided to compete against the tiger (PML-N),” he said.

Bilawal thanked Abro for his support. “PTI workers across the country are beginning to understand that the only way to stop PML-N is to vote for PPP’s arrow on Feb 8,” he wrote on X.

“I also appeal to political workers from all parties to vote smartly and we can pull off a surprise on Election Day,” the PPP chairman added.

Responding to the development, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Abro for going against the party policy.

“You being elected as a senator on the party’s ticket in the Senate of Pakistan and also awarded party ticket to contest General Elections 2024 have shown grave indiscipline by violating the party’s discipline,” says the notice issued by PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan.

It directed Abro to provide a written response within three days on why action should not be taken against him.

“If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules,” the notice added.

At a rally a day earlier, Bilawal had urged PTI workers not to “waste” their votes on independent candidates and instead opt for his party’s candidates on Feb 8.

He said if PTI supporters wished to stop PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from becoming the prime minister for a fourth time, they could either waste their vote by opting for independent candidates, “which amounts to supporting the PML-N” or “strategically use their right to vote”.

“They [PTI supporters] should consider this a contest between two parties, and to stop the lion in its path, they should stamp the arrow of PPP,” Bilawal said while referring to the electoral symbols of PML-N and PPP.

