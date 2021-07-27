Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with new dance video in saree
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with new dance video in saree
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi set the temperature soaring high as her dance video along with Govinda leave the internet into a frenzy.

Back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks, the Dilbar famed dancer turn heads with killer dance moves.

Turning to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted the energetic video where she dons a stunning pink saree with her sizzling dance along with Govinda on her upcoming song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’.

"While we wait for the official video to release… lets Start the hook step challenge featuring the legends themselves "

Fatehi has amassed a massive fan following with her peppy persona and amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.

After wooing everyone with her effortless moves, now the star is leaving the fans awestruck with her immecable acting skills.

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. 

