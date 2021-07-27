Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale K2

ISLAMABAD – Shehroze Kashif, 19, became the youngest Pakistani to summit the second tallest peak in the world.

The 19-year-old successfully climbed the 8,611-metre mountain early Tuesday and hoisted Pakistan’s flag there; he shared a post on his official Facebook.

“Pakistani team has successfully waved Green Flag on the top of Mighty K2. Multiple teams summit K2 including Kashif. Many Many Congratulations to whole teams”, Alpine Adventure Guides also shared a post today.

On May 6, Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest - the world’s tallest peak.

The young mountaineer hailed from Punjab capital, he started climbing at the age of just 11 by ascending 3885m Makra Peak. At 12, he took his passion to the next stage by reaching the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah and 4600m Chembra peak. (4600m).

Kashif also holds the title to scale 6050m Manglik Sar Shimshal peak at 13, K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5585m) at 14, and Khurdopin Pass (5890m) at 15.

At the tender age of 17, the young climber mounted the Broad Peak (8047m), which also earned him the title ‘The Broad Boy’. He also accomplished the feat to scale Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6050m) when he was 18.

Earlier, five Pakistani climbers have completed the Everest summit including Hassan Sadpara, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Mirza Ali Baig, and Nazir Sabir. Nazir is the first Pakistani to have ascended the peak.