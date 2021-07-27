Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale K2
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale K2
Share

ISLAMABAD – Shehroze Kashif, 19, became the youngest Pakistani to summit the second tallest peak in the world.

The 19-year-old successfully climbed the 8,611-metre mountain early Tuesday and hoisted Pakistan’s flag there; he shared a post on his official Facebook.

“Pakistani team has successfully waved Green Flag on the top of Mighty K2. Multiple teams summit K2 including Kashif. Many Many Congratulations to whole teams”, Alpine Adventure Guides also shared a post today.

On May 6, Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest - the world’s tallest peak.

The young mountaineer hailed from Punjab capital, he started climbing at the age of just 11 by ascending 3885m Makra Peak. At 12, he took his passion to the next stage by reaching the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah and 4600m Chembra peak. (4600m).

Kashif also holds the title to scale 6050m Manglik Sar Shimshal peak at 13, K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5585m) at 14, and Khurdopin Pass (5890m) at 15.

At the tender age of 17, the young climber mounted the Broad Peak (8047m), which also earned him the title ‘The Broad Boy’. He also accomplished the feat to scale Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6050m) when he was 18.

Shehroze Kashif, 19, becomes youngest Pakistani ... 11:01 AM | 11 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Shehroze Kashif, a 19-year-old boy from northern areas, has become the youngest Pakistani to conquer ...

Earlier, five Pakistani climbers have completed the Everest summit including Hassan Sadpara, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Mirza Ali Baig, and Nazir Sabir. Nazir is the first Pakistani to have ascended the peak.

More From This Category
Saudi Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on ...
10:18 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,262 new COVID infections, 39 ...
09:10 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Covid-19: Door-to-door vaccination drive begins ...
11:34 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistan receives over three million doses of ...
10:53 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
First trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan ...
10:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf leaves for US
09:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Budding Pakistani singer accused of sexually assaulting woman in Lahore
11:26 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr