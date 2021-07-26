Pakistani weightlifter misses medal at Tokyo Olympics, but wins hearts
Although Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib lost the opportunity to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he won millions of hearts.
Talha fell just two kilograms short of history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he lifted a total of 320 kilograms on Sunday.
Talha, competing in the 67kg men's weightlifting category, was on top of the race before being surpassed by athletes from China, Colombia, and Italy in final attempts.
The 21-year-old weightlifter — first from Pakistan in 44 years — entered the competition without a coach, yet he showed his mettle and won a huge applaud from people from all walks of life in Pakistan.
And while the heart is broken and feels sad at the moment… couldn’t help but smile watching this 🤗😍 #TalhaTalib https://t.co/FNtxhUwGEz— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) July 26, 2021
He fell, but stood up and made Pakistan proud, great effort Talha Talib! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ic6TXdCXWT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 25, 2021
Hats off to #TalhaTalib!! Welldone Talha for making the whole country proud of you. Remarkable achievement despite challenges, lack of facilities and support.— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) July 25, 2021
Pakistan Sports Board needs to wake up. Major improvements needed. #SupportPakistanTalent #Olympics pic.twitter.com/z11bqL1hZK
You’ve made us all very very proud! #TalhaTalib 🙌🏼🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/nblmscSCsj— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) July 25, 2021
170 in third attempt of clean & jerk by Talha Talib. His total lift now 320. We are almost there. The dream will come true today. IA. #Weightlifting #Tokyo2020 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7qdzAP7u2S— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 25, 2021
Girte hain shahsawar hi maidan-e-jung mai… you stood up & made the whole nation proud. 🇵🇰💪🏽 #TalhaTalib #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/x9Buh9DqRP— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 25, 2021
Ur passion & hard work leads u to be a Achiever. Congratulations #TalhaTalib 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Olympics . U made Pakistan 🇵🇰 proud. Ppl or federations not supporting Athletes like u by not providing necessary facilities should be accountable pic.twitter.com/GjxsAmFEJQ— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 25, 2021
Great effort by #TalhaTalib 👏🏼— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 25, 2021
It shows that if we invest more time and money into our athletes, they can do wonders! 🇵🇰 #olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/rgYIeYaAG7
Talha Talib reminds us again how incredible is the talent and resilience of our athletes. They keep performing without much support and facilities. Just imagine what he could have achieved, if he was supported by sports bodies and sponsors ! #olympics— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) July 25, 2021
For us you are a winner 🥇 pic.twitter.com/KjE38XuqYO
#TalhaTalib You won our hearts 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Kym61fFCZD— Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiactor) July 25, 2021
- We are proud of you Champ, keep your head high! 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/hyqMK0maYA— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 25, 2021
Later, Talha Talib took to Twitter to thank people for all their love and support.
Alhamdulillah 🙏🇵🇰❤️ Thank you everyone for your support and your love❤️☺️. In Sha Allah Next time it will be more better. Remember me in your prayers ❤️— Talha Talib (@talha_tlb) July 25, 2021
.#talhatalib #tokyo #tokyo2020 #olympics #champion #pakistanzindabad pic.twitter.com/5741CKoYTy
