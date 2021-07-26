Pakistani weightlifter misses medal at Tokyo Olympics, but wins hearts

Although Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib lost the opportunity to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he won millions of hearts.

Talha fell just two kilograms short of history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he lifted a total of 320 kilograms on Sunday.

Talha, competing in the 67kg men's weightlifting category, was on top of the race before being surpassed by athletes from China, Colombia, and Italy in final attempts.

The 21-year-old weightlifter — first from Pakistan in 44 years — entered the competition without a coach, yet he showed his mettle and won a huge applaud from people from all walks of life in Pakistan.

Later, Talha Talib took to Twitter to thank people for all their love and support.