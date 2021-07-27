Pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA Nazir Chohan arrested

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf provincial lawmaker Nazir Ahmad Chohan has been arrested in Lahore on the complaint of Prime Minister’s aide on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the law enforcers lodged a case against Chohan - an active member of the Jahangir Tareen group. The arrest was made following the filing of an FIR at Lahore’s Race Course police station by Shahzad Akbar who alleged Chohan for false claims about his faith in a television show. The arrested MPA has been shifted to the FIA cyber crime cell.

The case against Chohan was registered under sections 506 (punishment for intimidation), 189 (threatening public servant), 298 (hurting religious sentiments), and 153 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, former NAB deputy prosecutor approached Race Course police as he claimed that allegations from PTI lawmakers are ‘unfounded, false and vexatious’ and will ‘put his life in danger’.

“And since the purpose of leveling allegations against me was to discourage me from conducting the probe into corruption cases, therefore strict action is taken against a member of the JKT group”, Mirza said. Those using the ‘religion card’ had no place in people’s hearts, he added.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also voiced his opposition to calling Shahzad Akbar an ‘Ahmadi Muslim’.“Using religion card for personal interests is condemnable”, he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Jehangir Tareen group has raised concerns about the arrest of Chohan and calls an urgent meeting of the group members on the issue.